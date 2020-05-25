US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Upside targets the 100.00 mark

DXY has so far run out of steam just below the 100.00 yardstick.

Above 100.00 the next hurdle aligns at the 100.50 region.

Monday’s upside momentum in DXY appears to have lost some vigour in the vicinity of the key barrier at 100.00 the figure so far.

A surpass of the 100.00 barrier should put the key resistance in the 100.50 region back on traders’ radar. In this resistance area coincide a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drops and monthly peaks.

While above the key 200-day SMA, today at 98.48, the constructive stance is expected to remain unchanged.

DXY daly chart