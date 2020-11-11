US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Upside stays capped by 93.00

- DXY’s weekly upside remains limited by the 93.00 neighbourhood.
- Minor hurdles emerge at the 55-day and 100-day SMAs.
DXY extends the side-lined theme for another session, although remains still unable to re-test/surpass the key barrier at the 93.00 yardstick.
That said, there is now scope for further rangebound in the very near-term at least, with the initial resistance at the 93.00 mark ahead of minor hurdles at the 55-day SMA (93.29) and the 100-day SMA (93.95). On the downside, recent lows in the 92.15/10 band should initially hold occasional bearish moves.
As long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.43, the negative view is forecast to persist.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.83
|Today Daily Change
|32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|92.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.23
|Daily SMA50
|93.38
|Daily SMA100
|94
|Daily SMA200
|96.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.98
|Previous Daily Low
|92.6
|Previous Weekly High
|94.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.18
|Previous Monthly High
|94.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
