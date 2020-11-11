US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Upside stays capped by 93.00

DXY’s weekly upside remains limited by the 93.00 neighbourhood.

Minor hurdles emerge at the 55-day and 100-day SMAs.

DXY extends the side-lined theme for another session, although remains still unable to re-test/surpass the key barrier at the 93.00 yardstick.

That said, there is now scope for further rangebound in the very near-term at least, with the initial resistance at the 93.00 mark ahead of minor hurdles at the 55-day SMA (93.29) and the 100-day SMA (93.95). On the downside, recent lows in the 92.15/10 band should initially hold occasional bearish moves.

As long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.43, the negative view is forecast to persist.

DXY daily chart