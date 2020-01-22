US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Upside momentum (still) capped by 97.70

DXY is prolonging the sideline theme always below the 97.70 region.

Above this level the outlook on the USD should shift to constructive.

The index has so met a tough barrier in the 97.70 region, where sits the key 200-day SMA and so far yearly highs.

A breakout of this area on a convincing fashion should expose a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop and the 100-day SMA, 97.87 and 97.88, respectively.

The inability of DXY to surpass recent tops – ideally in the near-term horizon – carries the potential to trigger some disappointment among bulls and therefore favour some consolidation ahead of a potential correction lower.

DXY daily chart