US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Upside momentum could extend to 93.90

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY adds to recent gains above the 93.00 mark.
  • Next target of relevance emerges at the 93.90 level.

DXY extends the upside and flirts with the key 6-month resistance line in the 93.30/40 band following the optimism observed in the first half of the week, all amidst increasing risk aversion among market participants.

If the buying impetus picks up extra pace, then the next hurdle of note is expected at the monthly peak at 93.90 (October 15) ahead of the interim resistance at the Fibo level at 94.20 and the 100-day SMA, today at 94.34.

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.66, the negative view on the dollar is expected to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 93.43
Today Daily Change 41
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 93.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.37
Daily SMA50 93.28
Daily SMA100 94.37
Daily SMA200 96.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.13
Previous Daily Low 92.79
Previous Weekly High 93.77
Previous Weekly Low 92.47
Previous Monthly High 94.74
Previous Monthly Low 91.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 92.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 93.54

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

