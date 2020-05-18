US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The next target emerges at 101.00

DXY keeps consolidating near the 100.50 area on Monday.

A surpass of this region should put 101.00 back on the radar.

DXY keeps navigating the upper end of the monthly range near 100.50, although a break above this region still remains elusive. In this area converge May tops and a Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 drop).

A clear breakout of this key hurdle is expected to pave the way for another visit to the April peaks in the 101.00 neighbourhood.

On the broader picture, the 200-day SMA – today at 98.45 – continues to underpin the constructive outlook in the dollar for the time being.

DXY daily chart