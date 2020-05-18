US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The next target emerges at 101.00

  • DXY keeps consolidating near the 100.50 area on Monday.
  • A surpass of this region should put 101.00 back on the radar.

DXY keeps navigating the upper end of the monthly range near 100.50, although a break above this region still remains elusive. In this area converge May tops and a Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 drop).

A clear breakout of this key hurdle is expected to pave the way for another visit to the April peaks in the 101.00 neighbourhood.

On the broader picture, the 200-day SMA – today at 98.45 – continues to underpin the constructive outlook in the dollar for the time being.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 100.37
Today Daily Change 19
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 100.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.95
Daily SMA50 99.71
Daily SMA100 98.81
Daily SMA200 98.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.49
Previous Daily Low 100.08
Previous Weekly High 100.56
Previous Weekly Low 99.56
Previous Monthly High 100.93
Previous Monthly Low 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 100.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 100.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.72
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.95

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

