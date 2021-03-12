US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The hunt for 92.50

DXY rebounds to 2-day highs near the 92.00 yardstick.

The next target of note aligns at the YTD peaks around 92.50.

The downside momentum in the index met support in the 91.40/30 band in past sessions, sparking a leg higher to levels just shy of the 92.00 barrier.

If the recovery gathers extra steam, then DXY is expected to re-focus on the so far yearly tops in the mid-92.00s ahead of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 92.80.

A break above the latter should shift the outlook to constructive (from bearish) and allow for further gains.

DXY daily chart