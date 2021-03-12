US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The hunt for 92.50

- DXY rebounds to 2-day highs near the 92.00 yardstick.
- The next target of note aligns at the YTD peaks around 92.50.
The downside momentum in the index met support in the 91.40/30 band in past sessions, sparking a leg higher to levels just shy of the 92.00 barrier.
If the recovery gathers extra steam, then DXY is expected to re-focus on the so far yearly tops in the mid-92.00s ahead of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 92.80.
A break above the latter should shift the outlook to constructive (from bearish) and allow for further gains.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|91.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.93
|Daily SMA50
|90.63
|Daily SMA100
|91.17
|Daily SMA200
|92.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.88
|Previous Daily Low
|91.36
|Previous Weekly High
|92.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.63
|Previous Monthly High
|91.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.19, falling as US yields rise amid elevated expectations for the US economy. Investors are unconvinced by the ECB's message and worried about Europe's slow vaccination campaign.
GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.
XAU/USD flirts with three-day lows, around $1710 area
A fresh leg up in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and prompted fresh selling around gold. A modest pullback in the US equity futures extended some support to the safe-haven commodity.
Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase
Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.