US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The 91.00 area offers contention

- DXY’s correction lower meets support in the 91.00 region.
- The 100-day SMA around 91.80 caps the upside so far.
DXY manages to bounce off recent lows in the 91.00 neighbourhood.
Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least. Recent yearly tops in the 91.60 region now emerge as the next hurdle of relevance in case the bullish bias regains traction. Further up comes in the 100-day SMA around 91.80.
The ongoing rebound is seen as corrective only and in the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 93.78 the bearish stance is expected to persist.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.19
|Today Daily Change
|27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|90.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.6
|Daily SMA50
|90.47
|Daily SMA100
|91.84
|Daily SMA200
|93.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.6
|Previous Daily Low
|90.99
|Previous Weekly High
|91.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.5
|Previous Monthly High
|90.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.01
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), navigates within a side-lined theme around the 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.
The index alternates gains with losses around the 91.00 region on Monday amidst a narrow range trade and following Friday’s strong pullback after reaching new yearly peaks around 91.60.