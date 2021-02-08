US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The 91.00 area offers contention

  • DXY’s correction lower meets support in the 91.00 region.
  • The 100-day SMA around 91.80 caps the upside so far.

DXY manages to bounce off recent lows in the 91.00 neighbourhood.

Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least. Recent yearly tops in the 91.60 region now emerge as the next hurdle of relevance in case the bullish bias regains traction. Further up comes in the 100-day SMA around 91.80.

The ongoing rebound is seen as corrective only and in the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 93.78 the bearish stance is expected to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 91.19
Today Daily Change 27
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 90.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.6
Daily SMA50 90.47
Daily SMA100 91.84
Daily SMA200 93.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 91.6
Previous Daily Low 90.99
Previous Weekly High 91.6
Previous Weekly Low 90.5
Previous Monthly High 90.95
Previous Monthly Low 89.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 91.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 91.37
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 90.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 91.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 91.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 92.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

