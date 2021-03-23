US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The 2021 highs around 92.50 loom closer

DXY surpasses the 92.00 mark to record new multi-day highs.

The next target of note aligns at the YTD peaks around 92.50.

The dollar regains the smile and encourages DXY to fully reverse Monday’s small downtick and retakes the key barrier at 92.00 the figure on Tuesday.

Extra gains stay on the cards, in the meantime, with bulls’ aspirations now targeting the so far yearly tops in the mid-92.00s ahead of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 92.63.

A convincing breakout of the latter should shift the outlook to constructive (from bearish) and allow for further gains in the shorter-term horizon.

