US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The 2020 lows at 91.74 emerges on the horizon

DXY remains under heavy pressure and keeps targeting the 92.00 area.

A breach of this support should expose the 2020 low near 91.70.

The downside momentum in DXY picks up extra pace and breaks below the key 6-month support line in the 92.45/40 band on Wednesday.

Immediately to the downside aligns the monthly lows in the 92.15/10 zone (November 9) ahead of the 2020 low at 91.74 (September 1).

Further out, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.27, the negative view is forecast to persist.

DXY daily chart