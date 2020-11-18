US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The 2020 lows at 91.74 emerges on the horizon

- DXY remains under heavy pressure and keeps targeting the 92.00 area.
- A breach of this support should expose the 2020 low near 91.70.
The downside momentum in DXY picks up extra pace and breaks below the key 6-month support line in the 92.45/40 band on Wednesday.
Immediately to the downside aligns the monthly lows in the 92.15/10 zone (November 9) ahead of the 2020 low at 91.74 (September 1).
Further out, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.27, the negative view is forecast to persist.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.26
|Today Daily Change
|30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|92.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.05
|Daily SMA50
|93.36
|Daily SMA100
|93.77
|Daily SMA200
|96.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.61
|Previous Daily Low
|92.27
|Previous Weekly High
|93.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.13
|Previous Monthly High
|94.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward as markets grapple with two covid narratives
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.19 as markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. ECB President Lagarde said that immunization is not a game-changer for the bank's forecasts. EZ inflation met estimates with -0.3%.
GBP/USD extends its gains amid Brexit hopes, upbeat CPI
GBP/USD has been moving above 1.3250 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
Breaking: Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
XAU/USD struggles near daily lows, just above $1875 level
Gold failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick to the $1885 region and has now drifted back into the negative territory for the second straight session. The commodity was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the $1875 level.
WTI extends the bounce to test $42 ahead of EIA data
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is extending its Asian bounce in the European session, backed by a recovery in the risk sentiment and broad-based US dollar weakness.