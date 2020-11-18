US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The 2020 lows at 91.74 emerges on the horizon

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY remains under heavy pressure and keeps targeting the 92.00 area.
  • A breach of this support should expose the  2020 low near 91.70.

The downside momentum in DXY picks up extra pace and breaks below the key 6-month support line in the 92.45/40 band on Wednesday.

Immediately to the downside aligns the monthly lows in the 92.15/10 zone (November 9) ahead of the 2020 low at 91.74 (September 1).

Further out, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.27, the negative view is forecast to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 92.26
Today Daily Change 30
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 92.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.05
Daily SMA50 93.36
Daily SMA100 93.77
Daily SMA200 96.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 92.61
Previous Daily Low 92.27
Previous Weekly High 93.21
Previous Weekly Low 92.13
Previous Monthly High 94.1
Previous Monthly Low 92.47
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 92.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 91.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 92.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 92.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 92.97

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD rises toward as markets grapple with two covid narratives

EUR/USD is rising toward 1.19 as markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. ECB President Lagarde said that immunization is not a game-changer for the bank's forecasts. EZ inflation met estimates with -0.3%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends its gains amid Brexit hopes, upbeat CPI

GBP/USD has been moving above 1.3250 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Breaking: Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons

Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.

XAU/USD struggles near daily lows, just above $1875 level

Gold failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick to the $1885 region and has now drifted back into the negative territory for the second straight session. The commodity was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the $1875 level.

Gold news

WTI extends the bounce to test $42 ahead of EIA data

WTI (futures on NYMEX) is extending its Asian bounce in the European session, backed by a recovery in the risk sentiment and broad-based US dollar weakness.

Oil News

