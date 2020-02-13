US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The 2019 high at 99.67 emerges on the horizon

The rally in DXY reached the 99.00 mark and beyond, new YTD highs.

Next on the upside comes 99.37 ahead of 2020 tops near 99.70.

Despite Thursday’s lack of direction, DXY looks firm near YTD highs in the 99.00 neighbourhood.

Immediately to the upside emerges 99.37 (high September 3rd 2019 ahead of 2019 high at 99.67 recorded on October 1st.

Looking at the broader picture, as long as the critical 200-day SMA, today at 97.75, caps the upside, the near-term bullish stance in the dollar is expected to persist.

