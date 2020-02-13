US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The 2019 high at 99.67 emerges on the horizon

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The rally in DXY reached the 99.00 mark and beyond, new YTD highs.
  • Next on the upside comes 99.37 ahead of 2020 tops near 99.70.

Despite Thursday’s lack of direction, DXY looks firm near YTD highs in the 99.00 neighbourhood.

Immediately to the upside emerges 99.37 (high September 3rd 2019 ahead of 2019 high at 99.67 recorded on October 1st.

Looking at the broader picture, as long as the critical 200-day SMA, today at 97.75, caps the upside, the near-term bullish stance in the dollar is expected to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.93
Today Daily Change 19
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.01
Daily SMA50 97.55
Daily SMA100 97.86
Daily SMA200 97.77
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.05
Previous Daily Low 98.71
Previous Weekly High 98.71
Previous Weekly Low 97.44
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.47

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hits 1.30 as Sunak replaces Javid as Chancellor

GBP/USD hits 1.30 as Sunak replaces Javid as Chancellor

GBP/USD is rising toward 1.30 as UK Chancellor Sajid Javid has surprisingly resigned and Rishi Sunak will replace him. Sunak may provide fiscal stimulus, alleviating pressure from the BOE. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hits fresh 33-month lows amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears

EUR/USD hits fresh 33-month lows amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850 at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from elevated coronavirus fears. US CPI is awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?

The ETH/BTC pair shows a pattern already seen in 2017. US government puts the focus on the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. XRP stands out today and rises in opening above 10%.

Read more

Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1575 region

Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1575 region

Gold held on to its intraday gains through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1574-75 region.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures