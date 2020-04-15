US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The 200-day SMA holds the downside

- DXY has extended the correction lower to the sub-99.00 area.
- Immediately to the south is the 200-day SMA at 98.18.
DXY is trading in fresh 2-day highs and manages well to rebound from fresh multi-day lows in levels below the key 99.00 mark.
While the constructive bias is expected to remain unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 98.18, further downside should not be ruled out in the short-term horizon.
That said, the late March lows in the 98.30 region could be revisited ahead of a potential test of the critical 200-day SMA.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|99.46
|Today Daily Change
|76
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|98.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|100.27
|Daily SMA50
|99.07
|Daily SMA100
|98.27
|Daily SMA200
|98.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|99.49
|Previous Daily Low
|98.83
|Previous Weekly High
|100.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.36
|Previous Monthly High
|103
|Previous Monthly Low
|94.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|99.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|99.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|98.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|99.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|99.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.09 amid souring market mood, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, off the highs as markets cool down. Post-Easter coronavirus statistics, US retail sales for March and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book are all eyed.
GBP/USD dips below 1.25 amid coronavirus headlines, worsening mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.25, down over 100 pips. The UK government is considering extending the lockdown and Brexit talks are set to resume. Speculation about the real extent of COVID-19 deaths is rife. US retail sales are eyed.
Ether plays its cards to gain dominance
The dominance charts show a game on the edge to increase the market share between Bitcoin and Ether. Market sentiment is improving but still far from where the spot price is.
Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited
Gold refreshed daily lows, around the $1708-07 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any follow-through and quickly bounced back to the $1715 region.
WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) collapsed to the lowest levels since February 2002 at $19.21 in a matter of a few minutes earlier this Wednesday.