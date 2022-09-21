  • DXY advances further and flirts with the 111.00 region.
  • The FOMC event will put the ongoing bull run to the test.

DXY extends the auspicious start of the week and prints new 20-year highs just below the 111.00 mark on Wednesday.

The prospects for extra gains in the dollar should remain unchanged as long as the index trades above the 7-month support line near 106.70. That said, the surpass of the 2022 peak at 110.86 (September 21) should expose a quick move to the 111.00 barrier.

In the longer run, DXY is expected to maintain its constructive stance while above the 200-day SMA at 101.87.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 110.69
Today Daily Change 73
Today Daily Change % 0.45
Today daily open 110.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.35
Daily SMA50 107.84
Daily SMA100 105.92
Daily SMA200 101.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 110.29
Previous Daily Low 109.36
Previous Weekly High 110.26
Previous Weekly Low 107.67
Previous Monthly High 109.48
Previous Monthly Low 104.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.01
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 110.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 111.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds steady above 0.9900 ahead of Fed

EUR/USD holds steady above 0.9900 ahead of Fed

Following the earlier drop that was triggered after Russian President Putin announced partial military mobilization, EUR/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase slightly above 0.9900. Ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcements, investors remain cautious.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recover modestly, trades near 1.1350

GBP/USD recover modestly, trades near 1.1350

GBP/USD staged a rebound and rose toward 1.1350 after having slumped to its weakest level since 1985 near 1.1300 earlier in the day. The greenback holds its ground ahead of the Fed's highly-anticipated rate decision, not allowing the pair to gather recovery momentum.

GBP/USD News

Gold clings to gains above $1,670

Gold clings to gains above $1,670

Gold gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond $1,675 mid-week. Escalating geopolitical tensions and the modest decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields help XAU/USD stay afloat in positive territory ahead of Fed's policy announcements.

Gold News

Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC

Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC

Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility. 

Read more

Federal Reserve Monetary Policy: Transparency and the fallacy of forward guidance Premium

Federal Reserve Monetary Policy: Transparency and the fallacy of forward guidance

The Federal Reserve policies of transparency and forward guidance on interest rates, products of the Bernanke era, have become a burden and mistake.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures