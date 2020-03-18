US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The 100.00 mark is just around the corner

DXY extends the rally to the 99.90/95 band on Wednesday.

The next target on the upside emerges at the key 100.00 barrier.

DXY is prolonging the upside momentum and adds gains to Tuesday’s strong advance to the 99.90 region.

Further gains are now targeting the psychological 100.00 mark, level last seen in April 2017.

Above the 200-day SMA, today at 97.82, the constructive stance is expected to prevail among traders.

DXY daily chart