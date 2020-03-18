US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The 100.00 mark is just around the corner

By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY extends the rally to the 99.90/95 band on Wednesday.
  • The next target on the upside emerges at the key 100.00 barrier.

DXY is prolonging the upside momentum and adds gains to Tuesday’s strong advance to the 99.90 region.

Further gains are now targeting the psychological 100.00 mark, level last seen in April 2017.

Above the 200-day SMA, today at 97.82, the constructive stance is expected to prevail among traders.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.82
Today Daily Change 80
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 99.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.96
Daily SMA50 98.01
Daily SMA100 97.81
Daily SMA200 97.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.84
Previous Daily Low 97.98
Previous Weekly High 98.81
Previous Weekly Low 94.63
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 102.14

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

