US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The 100.00 mark is just around the corner

The rally in DXY stays unabated around the upper 99.00s.

Further north emerges the psychological mark at 100-00 the figure.

DXY keeps pushing higher so far this week and is already trading at shouting distance from the critical triple-digit barrier, area last visited in April 2017.

The market remains bid despite the dollar keeps navigating extreme overbought levels, as occasional dips continue to be quickly reversed, reflecting the upbeat sentiment surrounding the buck.

Looking at the broader picture, the constructive perspective on the dollar is seen unaltered as long as the 200-day SMA at 97.80 holds the downside.

DXY daily chart