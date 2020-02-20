US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The 100.00 mark is just around the corner

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The rally in DXY stays unabated around the upper 99.00s.
  • Further north emerges the psychological mark at 100-00 the figure.

DXY keeps pushing higher so far this week and is already trading at shouting distance from the critical triple-digit barrier, area last visited in April 2017.

The market remains bid despite the dollar keeps navigating extreme overbought levels, as occasional dips continue to be quickly reversed, reflecting the upbeat sentiment surrounding the buck.

Looking at the broader picture, the constructive perspective on the dollar is seen unaltered as long as the 200-day SMA at 97.80 holds the downside.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.85
Today Daily Change 38
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 99.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.45
Daily SMA50 97.73
Daily SMA100 97.87
Daily SMA200 97.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.72
Previous Daily Low 99.38
Previous Weekly High 99.16
Previous Weekly Low 98.6
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.1

 

 

