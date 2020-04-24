US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Target remains at 101.00

DXY met some resistance in the vicinity of 100.90 on Friday.

Immediately to the upside emerges the April’s top near 101.00.

The upside momentum in DXY remains well and sound in spite of the mild correction at the end of the week and after hitting tops in the 100.85/90 band earlier in the session.

If buyers keep pushing, then the dollar could change the monthly peaks in the 101.00 neighbourhood. From there, the only resistance of note emerges at the 2020 highs near 103.00 the figure recorded in mid-March.

Furthermore, the constructive bias is seen unchanged above the 200-day SMA, today at 98.29.

DXY daily chart