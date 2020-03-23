US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Target is now at the 103.65/82 band

DXY’s upside stalled just pips away of the 103.00 mark.

Further gains now target the December 2016/January 2017 highs.

DXY has resumed the upside and left behind Friday’s pullback, managing to regain the buying interest and retest 2020 highs in the vicinity of 103.00 the figure.

If the bullish sentiment persists and picks up extra pace, then the December 2016 top at 103.65 and the January 2017 high at 103.82 should turn up on the investors’ radar.

Above the 200-day SMA, today at 97.92, the positive outlook in the buck remains unchanged.

DXY daily chart