US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Target is now at the 103.65/82 band

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY’s upside stalled just pips away of the 103.00 mark.
  • Further gains now target the December 2016/January 2017 highs.

DXY has resumed the upside and left behind Friday’s pullback, managing to regain the buying interest and retest 2020 highs in the vicinity of 103.00 the figure.

If the bullish sentiment persists and picks up extra pace, then the December 2016 top at 103.65 and the January 2017 high at 103.82 should turn up on the investors’ radar.

Above the 200-day SMA, today at 97.92, the positive outlook in the buck remains unchanged.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 102.71
Today Daily Change 115
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 102.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.31
Daily SMA50 98.28
Daily SMA100 97.95
Daily SMA200 97.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 103
Previous Daily Low 101.08
Previous Weekly High 103
Previous Weekly Low 97.45
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 101.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 102.27
Daily Pivot Point S1 101.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 100.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 103.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.12

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD attempting to rise over double-bottom as US yields fall

EUR/USD attempting to rise over double-bottom as US yields fall

EUR/USD is trading around 1.07, after creating a double-bottom at 1.0635. US politicians failed to agree on a coronavirus stimulus package, sending investors to bonds. The dollar is falling alongside yields, while the situation in Europe is dire. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.16 as the UK prepares additional restrictions

GBP/USD struggles around 1.16 as the UK prepares additional restrictions

GBP/USD has to around 1.16, as the US dollar falls with yields. UK PM Johnson is considering additional restrictions to movement as Brits are flouting recommendations of social distancing. Coronavirus cases top 330,000 worldwide.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: New week, same corona carnage, dollar down vs. majors, excels elsewhere, US Senate eyed

Forex Today: New week, same corona carnage, dollar down vs. majors, excels elsewhere, US Senate eyed

The constant increase in coronavirus cases and deaths, alongside the failure of US politicians to strike a deal on fiscal stimulus is weighing heavily on markets. US stock futures hit limit down alongside Asian stocks, and bonds are in demand. 

Read more

Gold flirting with daily lows, near $1490 region

Gold flirting with daily lows, near $1490 region

Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, below the $1490 region.

Gold News

WTI: Bears continue to guard $23 mark amid coronavirus crisis

WTI: Bears continue to guard $23 mark amid coronavirus crisis

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains stuck in a $1 tight range so far this Monday, consolidating the recovery from early Asia drop to 20.80 levels.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures