US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Target is now at the 103.65/82 band

DXY’s upside stalled just pips away of the 103.00 mark.

Further gains now target the December 2016/January 2017 highs.

DXY is now seeing some correction after printing fresh 3-year highs in the boundaries of the key 103.00 the figure earlier in the session.

If the index resumes the upside, then the December 2016 top at 103.65 and the January 2017 high at 103.82 should turn up on the investors’ radar.

Above the 200-day SMA, today at 97.89, the positive outlook in the buck remains unchanged.

DXY daily chart