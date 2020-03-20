US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Target is now at the 103.65/82 band

  • DXY’s upside stalled just pips away of the 103.00 mark.
  • Further gains now target the December 2016/January 2017 highs.

DXY is now seeing some correction after printing fresh 3-year highs in the boundaries of the key 103.00 the figure earlier in the session.

If the index resumes the upside, then the December 2016 top at 103.65 and the January 2017 high at 103.82 should turn up on the investors’ radar.

Above the 200-day SMA, today at 97.89, the positive outlook in the buck remains unchanged.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 101.85
Today Daily Change 190
Today Daily Change % -0.83
Today daily open 102.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.16
Daily SMA50 98.18
Daily SMA100 97.9
Daily SMA200 97.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 102.84
Previous Daily Low 100.7
Previous Weekly High 98.81
Previous Weekly Low 94.63
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 102.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 101.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 101.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 103.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.22
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.6

 

 

