US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Strong support is located around 92.00

- USD bears failed to break below the 92.00 support so far.
- Further south emerges the YTD lows near 91.70 (September 1).
DXY keeps flirting with the 8-month support line, today around 92.15, as the selling bias appears to have returned to the dollar.
The outlook on the index remains negative and therefore further declines are likely in the near-term. That said, the next target of relevance comes in at the 2020 low at 91.74 (September 1) ahead of May 2018 lows near 91.80.
In the near-term, the selling pressure is seen mitigating somewhat above weekly highs at 93.20 (November 11). However, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.14, the negative view is forecast to persist.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.35
|Today Daily Change
|38
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|92.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.96
|Daily SMA50
|93.29
|Daily SMA100
|93.59
|Daily SMA200
|96.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.81
|Previous Daily Low
|92.02
|Previous Weekly High
|92.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.2
|Previous Monthly High
|94.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as the transition to the Biden administration kicks off and amid optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. German GDP and the IFO Business Climate beat estimates. US consumer confidence is awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3350 as the safe-haven dollar gives ground as President-elect Biden's team officially begins the transition. Hopes about a possible Brexit deal and a vaccine are keeping the pound bid.
XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, around $1830 area
Gold maintained its offered tone through the early European session, albeit has managed to pare a part of the early losses to four-month lows. The precious metal was last seen trading near the $1830 region, down around 0.50% for the day.
Breaking: Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017
The pioneer digital coin broke above the critical resistance of $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $18,980.
