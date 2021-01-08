US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Strong resistance sits above 90.00

DXY fails at the 21-day SMA just above 90.00 the figure.

A serious move above 90.00 could reach the 91.00 yardstick.

After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 on Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain some buying attention and advanced past the 90.00 level, where it run out of some traction.

Despite the ongoing rebound, the prospect for the greenback remains negative, with further losses still seen challenging the 89.00 support ahead of the March 2018 low at 88.94.

If the bullish attempt becomes somewhat sustainable then there is the chance of a move to the weekly high in the 91.00 region (December 21).

In the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 94.74, the negative view is forecast to prevail.

DXY dily chart