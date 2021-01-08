US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Strong resistance sits above 90.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY fails at the 21-day SMA just above 90.00 the figure.
  • A serious move above 90.00 could reach the 91.00 yardstick.

After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 on Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain some buying attention and advanced past the 90.00 level, where it run out of some traction.

Despite the ongoing rebound, the prospect for the greenback remains negative, with further losses still seen challenging the 89.00 support ahead of the March 2018 low at 88.94.

If the bullish attempt becomes somewhat sustainable then there is the chance of a move to the weekly high in the 91.00 region (December 21).

In the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 94.74, the negative view is forecast to prevail.

DXY dily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 89.89
Today Daily Change 33
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 89.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.11
Daily SMA50 91.37
Daily SMA100 92.34
Daily SMA200 94.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 89.98
Previous Daily Low 89.35
Previous Weekly High 90.38
Previous Weekly Low 89.52
Previous Monthly High 92.02
Previous Monthly Low 89.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 89.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 89.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 89.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 88.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 90.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

