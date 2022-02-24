US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Strong recovery now targets the 2022 peak

- DXY posts strong gains and reclaims the area above 97.00.
- The next hurdle of note comes at the YTD top at 97.44.
DXY rallies and regains the key barrier at 97.00 the figure on the back of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict.
The continuation of the upside is expected to challenge the 2022 high past 97.40 recorded on January 28. If cleared, the next hurdle is seen at 97.80 (June 30 2020 high).
The short-term constructive stance remains supported by the 5-month line, today near 95.50, while the outlook for the dollar is seen as positive above the 200-day SMA at 93.86 in the longer run.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.13
|Today Daily Change
|101
|Today Daily Change %
|0.96
|Today daily open
|96.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.04
|Daily SMA50
|95.96
|Daily SMA100
|95.51
|Daily SMA200
|93.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.24
|Previous Daily Low
|95.85
|Previous Weekly High
|96.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.68
|Previous Monthly High
|97.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|94.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.73
EUR/USD extends slide, trades around 1.1150
EUR/USD remains under constant bearish pressure as safe-haven flows continue to boost the greenback. The pair was last seen losing more than 1% on a daily basis near mid-1.1100. Investors eye the latest geopolitical developments after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3400, touches fresh 2022 low
GBP/USD is suffering heavy losses on Thursday as the intense flight to safety allows the dollar to outperform its rivals. The pair trades at its lowest level of 2022 near 1.3350 in the early American session and investors stay focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Bitcoin price collapses as Putin declares war on Ukraine and explosions reported in Kyiv
Bitcoin price has significantly declined following media reports of explosions in Ukraine. In the past 24 hours, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has declined by 5%.