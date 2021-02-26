US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Strong bounce re-opens the door to 91.00

  • DXY sharply bounces off Thursday’s sub-90.00 lows.
  • The 91.00 area now stands as the next key hurdle for bulls.

After a drop to the 89.70 region on Thursday, DXY manages to stage an important rebound to the 90.75/80 band at the end of the week.

In order to extend the recent recovery, bulls need to regain the area above 91.00 (February 17) ideally in the very near-term. If that’s the case, then the next target of note comes in at the so far 2021 highs around 91.60 (February 5).

Bouts of upside pressure in the index, however, are deemed as corrective only amidst the broader bearish view on the dollar. That said, bullish attempts to the 91.00 hurdle and beyond could represent selling opportunities against the current backdrop.

In the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA (93.12), the negative stance is expected to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 90.57
Today Daily Change 64
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 90.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.61
Daily SMA50 90.36
Daily SMA100 91.35
Daily SMA200 93.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.29
Previous Daily Low 89.68
Previous Weekly High 91.06
Previous Weekly Low 90.12
Previous Monthly High 90.95
Previous Monthly Low 89.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 89.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 89.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.46
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.06

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

