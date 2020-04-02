US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Still targets the 100.00 mark

DXY stays bid and keeps its march north to the 100.00 region.

The outlook remains positive above the 200-day SMA above 98.00.

DXY is slowly extending the weekly recovery following last week’s deep retracement to the 98.30/25 band.

Bulls appear to have regained the upper hand so far this week and keep pushing higher, maintaining the interim target at the triple-digit barrier ahead of the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 100.49.

So far, the bullish view on the dollar remains unchanged as long as the 200-day SMA just above 98.00 holds the downside.

DXY daily chart