US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Still targets the 100.00 mark

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY stays bid and keeps its march north to the 100.00 region.
  • The outlook remains positive above the 200-day SMA above 98.00.

DXY is slowly extending the weekly recovery following last week’s deep retracement to the 98.30/25 band.

Bulls appear to have regained the upper hand so far this week and keep pushing higher, maintaining the interim target at the triple-digit barrier ahead of the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 100.49.

So far, the bullish view on the dollar remains unchanged as long as the 200-day SMA just above 98.00 holds the downside.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.52
Today Daily Change 35
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 99.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.03
Daily SMA50 98.7
Daily SMA100 98.11
Daily SMA200 98.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.84
Previous Daily Low 98.91
Previous Weekly High 102.82
Previous Weekly Low 98.25
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.27
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.04
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

