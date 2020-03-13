US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Stays firm and looks to 98.00 and beyond

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY keeps recovering ground lost and approaches 98.00.
  • The focus of attention now shifted to the mid-98.00s .

After bottoming out in the 96.60 area on Monday, DXY has embarked in a corrective upside to Thursday’s top in the 98.30 region.

If buyers manage to extend the current momentum, then the next key level to consider will be the November 2019 top at 98.54 ahead of the 99.00 neighbourhood.

A close above the 200-day SMA should shift the outlook back to constructive.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.9
Today Daily Change 58
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 97.45
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.04
Daily SMA50 97.9
Daily SMA100 97.78
Daily SMA200 97.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.33
Previous Daily Low 96.07
Previous Weekly High 98.03
Previous Weekly Low 95.71
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 95.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 93.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

