US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Stays firm and looks to 98.00 and beyond

DXY keeps recovering ground lost and approaches 98.00.

The focus of attention now shifted to the mid-98.00s .

After bottoming out in the 96.60 area on Monday, DXY has embarked in a corrective upside to Thursday’s top in the 98.30 region.

If buyers manage to extend the current momentum, then the next key level to consider will be the November 2019 top at 98.54 ahead of the 99.00 neighbourhood.

A close above the 200-day SMA should shift the outlook back to constructive.

DXY daily chart