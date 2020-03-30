US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Stays constructive above the 200-day SMA

- DXY rebounds from lows in the 98.30 region on Monday.
- The outlook remains positive above the 200-day SMA at 98.00.
DXY met some contention in the 98.30 zone earlier in the session, managing to regain buying interest soon afterwards.
If the bullish attempt picks up extra pace, then a potential visit to the psychological 100.00 barrier should come to the fore ahead of the Fibo retracement at 100.49.
So far, the positive outlook in the buck remains unchanged as long as the 200-day SMA at 98.00, holds the downside.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.86
|Today Daily Change
|70
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|98.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.77
|Daily SMA50
|98.6
|Daily SMA100
|98.08
|Daily SMA200
|98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|99.81
|Previous Daily Low
|98.25
|Previous Weekly High
|102.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|98.25
|Previous Monthly High
|99.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|99.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|99.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|100.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|100.92
