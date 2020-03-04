US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Stays bearish below the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY met some support in recent lows in sub-97.00 levels (Tuesday).
  • While the 200-day SMA at 97.83 caps the upside, further losses are likely.

DXY is attempting a recovery following Tuesday’s fresh 2-month lows in the area below the key support at 97.00 the figure.

After breaking below some interim supports at Fibo retracements and the key 200-day SMA, the index has now opened the door to a deeper decline.

That said, a move to the December 2019 low at 96.36 should not be ruled out, particularly following Tuesday’s rate cut by the Federal Reserve and the probability of further easing in the near-term.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.38
Today Daily Change 30
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 97.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.82
Daily SMA50 97.96
Daily SMA100 97.86
Daily SMA200 97.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.7
Previous Daily Low 96.94
Previous Weekly High 99.64
Previous Weekly Low 97.96
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.37

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD retreats as market mood improves, US yields rise ahead of data

EUR/USD retreats as market mood improves, US yields rise ahead of data

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.1150 as the greenback is recovering alongside higher yields and rises in stock markets. US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and coronavirus headlines are awaited.

GBP/USD pressured around 1.2800 amid BOE speculation

GBP/USD pressured around 1.2800 amid BOE speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.28, amid speculation that the BOE follows the Federal Reserve in announcing rate cuts to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis. Final UK Services PMI is 53.2 in February.

BOC Preview: Buy the coronavirus cut rumor, sell USD/CAD on the fact? Five scenarios

BOC Preview: Buy the coronavirus cut rumor, sell USD/CAD on the fact? Five scenarios

Coronavirus has reached Canada – and the central bank is ready to act. Yet for the Canadian dollar, it may turn into good news as a cut is already priced in.

Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level

Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level

Gold witnessed a modest pullback from weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1631 region during the early European session.

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company's Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

