US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Some consolidation looks likely

  • DXY has so far met decent contention in the 96.50 region.
  • Further south now emerges the Fibo retracement at 96.03.

The sharp sell-off in DXY looks to have found strong support in the mid-96.00s for the time being.

The index is now looking to stabilize at current levels, although a sustainable breakout of the 97.00 barrier still remains elusive.

In case the dollar manages to gather upside traction, the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 97.87 should offer interim resistance. If the selling bias resumes, then the focus of attention is expected to shift to the 96.00 neighbourhood, where sits another Fibo retracement.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.84
Today Daily Change 53
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 96.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.81
Daily SMA50 99.42
Daily SMA100 99.03
Daily SMA200 98.48
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.07
Previous Daily Low 96.6
Previous Weekly High 98.24
Previous Weekly Low 96.44
Previous Monthly High 100.56
Previous Monthly Low 97.94
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.51
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 96.98
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.46

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

