US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Solid support emerged near 92.00

DXY resumed the rebound after bottoming out near 92.00.

Immediately to the upside is located the strong hurdle around 94.00.

DXY fades Thursday’s pullback and it has now reclaimed the 93.00 barrier and above, looking to consolidate the better tone so far this week.

The continuation of the recovery should put the 94.00 neighbourhood back on the investors’ radar. Just above 94.00 emerges a Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 94.20, deemed as a minor hurdle.

The offered stance in the dollar is expected to remain unchanged while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.67.

DXY daily chart