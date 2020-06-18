US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Short-term top emerges at 97.45

DXY is adding to the prevailing consolidative mood around 97.00.

Immediately to the upside aligns recent tops near 97.50.

DXY keeps the choppy performance well and sound for yet another session on Thursday.

If the recovery picks up a more serious tone, then the recent peaks in the 97.40/45 band (June 12) should emerge as the next short-term target ahead of the Fibo level (of the 2018-2018 drop) at 97.87.

The recovery is seen as corrective-only as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 98.39, caps the upside.

DXY daily chart