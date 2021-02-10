US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Scope for further decline

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY clinches new weekly lows in the 90.25/20 band.
  • The next support of note comes in at the 90.00 region.

DXY moves further south and slowly approaches the psychological support at 90.00.

The index is flirting with the 2020-2021 line, which is expected to hold the sellers initially. A sustainable breach of this area should open the door to a probable visit to the weekly lows around 90.00 (January 22) in the next sessions. Below this psychological level is located the 2021 lows around 89.20 ahead of the March 2018 low at 88.94.

In the meantime, occasional bouts of upside pressure in the dollar are seen as corrective only and in the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 93.69 the bearish stance is expected to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 90.41
Today Daily Change 27
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 90.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.64
Daily SMA50 90.44
Daily SMA100 91.78
Daily SMA200 93.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.96
Previous Daily Low 90.43
Previous Weekly High 91.6
Previous Weekly Low 90.5
Previous Monthly High 90.95
Previous Monthly Low 89.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.63
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.72
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 91.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.32

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

