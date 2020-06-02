US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Scope for a test of the 97.30 zone (and below)

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY remains under heavy pressure well below 98.00.
  • The door is now open for a potential move to the 97.30 area.

DXY dropped and tested new multi-month lows near 97.40, although it managed to get some attention soon afterwards.

Sellers remain in control and therefore further retracements stay well on the cards with the potential target at the 97.30 zone.

Further south emerges a major contention area at the 2019-2020 support line in the 97.00 neighbourhood.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.56
Today Daily Change 48
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 97.81
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.53
Daily SMA50 99.7
Daily SMA100 99.04
Daily SMA200 98.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.24
Previous Daily Low 97.79
Previous Weekly High 99.98
Previous Weekly Low 97.94
Previous Monthly High 100.56
Previous Monthly Low 97.94
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.4
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.56

 

 

