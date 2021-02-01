US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Scope for a re-visit to 91.00

- DXY adds to Friday’s gains and approaches the 91.00 level.
- The 2020-2021 resistance line offers resistance around 90.80.
DXY picks up extra pace and trades at shouting distance from the key 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.
The 91.00 area emerges as the immediate target of significance. In this are coincide weekly tops (December 21), the so far 2021 high (January 18) and the 2021 resistance line. Above this region, the selling pressure is forecast to mitigate somewhat.
The ongoing rebound is seen as corrective only and in the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 93.99 the negative view is expected to persist.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.84
|Today Daily Change
|42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|90.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.24
|Daily SMA50
|90.57
|Daily SMA100
|91.93
|Daily SMA200
|94.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.78
|Previous Daily Low
|90.36
|Previous Weekly High
|90.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.08
|Previous Monthly High
|90.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under mild-pressure, struggling sub-1.2100
The EUR/USD pair bounced from the 1.2060 region but remains below 1.21. The dollar eases as equities stage a modest comeback as retail investors’ frenzy temporarily cooled.
GBP/USD bounces towards 1.3750 on upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD trades close to 1.3750, benefiting from the risk-on market mood and upbeat UK Final Manufacturing PMI. Easing UK-EU vaccine tensions and Biden’s call to Republicans for fiscal stimulus lift risk sentiment. Focus shifts to US ISM.
Silver: XAG/USD rallies hard to eight-year highs at $30, more gains in the offing
XAG/USD tested the $30 mark for the first time in eight years. Bulls remain in control amid the retail-trade frenzy. $32.25 next in sight for buyers amid bullish monthly RSI
XRP price goes under extreme manipulation by new Telegram group
XRP price is up more than 140% since January 30. The recent upswing seems to be inspired by GameStop’s price action, which was mainly manipulated by the infamous WallStreetBets Reddit community. Despite the hype around Ripple, on-chain metrics forecast a bearish outlook as whales continue dumping their holdings en masse.
US Dollar Index looks firm round 90.80 ahead of ISM
The greenback starts the week on the bid side and lifts the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh peaks in the 90.80/85 band.