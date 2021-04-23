US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Scope for a new visit to 90.85

DXY stays offered and near the key support at 91.00.

A breach of 91.00 should expose a deeper pullback near-term.

DXY fades Thursday’s bull run and returns to the 91.00 neighbourhood amidst the resumption of the selling bias.

Further downside should expose a move south of the 91.00 yardstick and with it a potential visit to the so far monthly lows in the 90.90/85 band (Tuesday).

If the selling impulse picks up extra pace, then deeper pullback could even see the psychological 90.00 yardstick retested in the short-term horizon ahead of the February lows in the 89.70/65 band.

Below the 200-day SMA (92.08) the outlook for DXY is expected to remain on the negative side.

DXY daily chart