US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Scope for a move to 98.00

DXY continues to correct lower after failing just below 103.00.

Extra losses remain on the cards and could extend to the 98.00 region.

DXY accelerated the downside after breaking below the key triple-digit support, briefly printing fresh lows near 98.80 just to rebound afterwards.

If the selling impetus gathers traction, then a potential test of the key 200-day SMA in the 98.00 region could return to the investors’ radar.

So far, the positive outlook in the buck remains unchanged as long as the 200-day SMA, holds the downside.

DXY daily chart