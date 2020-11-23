US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rising odds for a visit to the 2020 low at 91.74

DXY loses further ground and drops to the 92.00 region.

Further downside remains likely with the next target near 91.70.

DXY resumes the downside on Monday and looks to breach the 8-month support line following marginal gains on Friday.

The outlook on the dollar remains negative and therefore further declines are likely in the near-term. That said, the next target of relevance comes in at the 2020 low at 91.74 (September 1) ahead of May 2018 lows near 91.80.

In the near-term, the selling pressure is seen mitigating somewhat above weekly highs at 93.20 (November 11). However, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.17, the negative view is forecast to persist.

DXY daily chart