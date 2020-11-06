US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rising odds for a test of 2020 lows near 91.70

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY’s downside momentum gathers traction and approaches 92.00.
  • The 2020 low near 91.70 emerges as the next key support.

DXY intensifies the downside and trades already in 2-month lows in the 92.30 region, as the appetite for riskier assets remain well and sound in the global markets.

That said, the door is now open not only for the continuation of the downtrend, but also to a potential visit of the 2020 lows in the 91.75/70 band recorded on September 1. A probable win by Joe Biden at the US elections gives extra support to a weaker dollar in the longer run.

As long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.51, the negative view is forecasted to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 92.33
Today Daily Change 55
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 92.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.32
Daily SMA50 93.36
Daily SMA100 94.14
Daily SMA200 96.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.54
Previous Daily Low 92.48
Previous Weekly High 94.1
Previous Weekly Low 92.79
Previous Monthly High 94.1
Previous Monthly Low 92.47
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 92.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.19
Daily Pivot Point S2 91.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 91.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.26
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.32

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits new highs as US elections are closely watched

EUR/USD hits new highs as US elections are closely watched

EUR/USD has resumed its gains, nearing the October peak of 1.1880. The US elections are closely watched with the latest being Biden taking the lead in Georgia. The Nonfarm Payrolls are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.3150 amid US elections, ahead of NFP

GBP/USD trades around 1.3150 amid US elections, ahead of NFP

GBP/USD has stabilized around 1.3150 as the US election count continues and the US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited. Brexit developments are also awaited. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bulls eye $1970 amid a potential bull flag

XAU/USD bulls eye $1970 amid a potential bull flag

Gold consolidates Thursday’s massive rally to two-months highs. A potential bull flag formation spotted on the hourly chart. A test of $1970 is on the cards, with eyes on NFP, US election results.

Gold news

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Encouraging data but little action expected

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Encouraging data but little action expected

US employment sector is foreseen growing yet at a slow pace. The US presidential election’s dispute will likely overshadow employment data. USD moving on the market’s sentiment, risk-on may not survive upcoming events.

Read more

WTI: Recovery falters at $38.50 amid virus, US election concerns

WTI: Recovery falters at $38.50 amid virus, US election concerns

WTI (futures on NYMEX) has stalled the sharp rebound near the midpoint of the 38 level, as sellers continue to lurk amid a risk-off market profile.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures