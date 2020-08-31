US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rising odds for a move to 92.00 (and below)

- DXY is adding to Friday’s sell off near the 92.30 region on Monday.
- USD-bears are seen re-visiting yearly lows in the vicinity of 92.00.
DXY is struggling for direction in the area of multi-day troughs around 92.30, trading at shouting distance from the YTD lows in the 92.15/10 band recorded in on August 15.
The continuation of the downtrend carries the potential to challenge the 92.00 neighbourhood. Further south emerges an interim support at the Fibo level at 91.92 ahead of the more relevant May 2018 low at 91.80.
The offered stance in the dollar is expected to remain unchanged while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.51.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.31
|Today Daily Change
|33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|92.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.08
|Daily SMA50
|94.81
|Daily SMA100
|96.85
|Daily SMA200
|97.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.1
|Previous Daily Low
|92.2
|Previous Weekly High
|93.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.2
|Previous Monthly High
|97.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.77
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, marginally off the highs it achieved after the Fed announced a dovish policy shift. Preliminary German inflation figures are coming out as August draws to an end.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3350 amid Brexit and tax worries
GBP/USD is trading above 1.33 but off the 2020 peak as concerns about a break down of Brexit talks and new taxes are weighing on the pound. The greenback is paring some of last week's losses.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1960 level amid risk-on mood
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from the $1976-77 supply zone amid receding safe-haven demand. Upbeat Chinese PMI prints for August boosted the global risk sentiment and undermined the metal.
Ether leads the crypto market
ETH/USD above $400 returns the positive tone to the market. BTC/USD suffers from the $12400 level and does not join the bullish trend. Market sentiment remains too positive and weighs down the upside potential.
WTI climbs to fresh daily highs around mid-$43s
After spending the second half of the previous week under modest bearish pressure, crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading near $43.50, gaining 1.25% on a daily basis.