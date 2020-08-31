US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rising odds for a move to 92.00 (and below)

DXY is adding to Friday’s sell off near the 92.30 region on Monday.

USD-bears are seen re-visiting yearly lows in the vicinity of 92.00.

DXY is struggling for direction in the area of multi-day troughs around 92.30, trading at shouting distance from the YTD lows in the 92.15/10 band recorded in on August 15.

The continuation of the downtrend carries the potential to challenge the 92.00 neighbourhood. Further south emerges an interim support at the Fibo level at 91.92 ahead of the more relevant May 2018 low at 91.80.

The offered stance in the dollar is expected to remain unchanged while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.51.

DXY daily chart