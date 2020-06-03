US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rising odds for a drop to 97.00

- DXY remains under heavy pressure and approaches 97.00.
- Key contention emerges in the 97.00 neighbourhood ahead of 96.30.
DXY tumbled to new 3-month lows in the 97.30/25 band earlier on Wednesday, although it has managed to regain some composure soon afterwards.
Sellers remain in control and therefore further pullbacks remain well on the table with the potential target at the 97.00 zone, where sits the 2019-2020 support line.
Further south comes in the December 2019 lows in the 96.30 zone.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.54
|Today Daily Change
|32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|97.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|99.42
|Daily SMA50
|99.62
|Daily SMA100
|99.05
|Daily SMA200
|98.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.91
|Previous Daily Low
|97.43
|Previous Weekly High
|99.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.94
|Previous Monthly High
|100.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
