US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rising bets for further decline

  • DXY manages to regain some composure following recent lows.
  • Extra losses now target the April 2018 low in the 89.20/25 band.

The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, although DXY managed well to bounce off multi-month lows around 89.40 (January 4).

The outlook for the greenback remains bearish and therefore further losses stay well on the cards. That said, a solid breach of lows in the 89.40 region should lead to a potential visit to April 2018 low at 89.22.

The downside pressure is expected to mitigate somewhat on a breakout of the 2020-2021 resistance line, today around 91.80.

In the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 94.90, the negative view is forecast to prevail.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 89.68
Today Daily Change 31
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 89.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.32
Daily SMA50 91.6
Daily SMA100 92.43
Daily SMA200 94.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 89.94
Previous Daily Low 89.42
Previous Weekly High 90.38
Previous Weekly Low 89.52
Previous Monthly High 92.02
Previous Monthly Low 89.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 89.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 89.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 89.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 90.59

 

 

GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, off the lows. The pound suffered a blow after the UK entered a harsh lockdown following a surge in cases. Britain is struggling with a contagious covid strain and plans to ramp up vaccinations. 

EUR/USD is trading above 1.2250, up on the day as markets eagerly await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid variant and vaccine deployment are also moving markets. 

Renewed USD selling bias assisted gold to attract some dip-buying on Tuesday. COVID-19 jitters provided an additional boost to the safe-haven precious metal. The underlying bullish tone in the markets might cap gains for the commodity.

Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.

The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, although DXY managed well to bounce off multi-month lows around 89.40 (January 4).

