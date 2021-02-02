US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rising bets for extra gains

- DXY looks to consolidates the breakout of the 91.00 yardstick.
- Interim hurdle aligns at the 100-day SMA near 91.90.
DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.
A serious breakout of the 91.00 area could lend the dollar extra legs and extends the upside to, initially, the 100-day SMA in the vicinity of 91.90 in the near-term. The recent breakout of the 2020-2021 resistance line (around 90.80) has mitigated the downside pressure somewhat and reinforces the latter.
The ongoing rebound is seen as corrective only and in the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 93.94 the bearish stance is expected to persist.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.12
|Today Daily Change
|38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|91.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.3
|Daily SMA50
|90.54
|Daily SMA100
|91.91
|Daily SMA200
|94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.05
|Previous Daily Low
|90.5
|Previous Weekly High
|90.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.08
|Previous Monthly High
|90.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
