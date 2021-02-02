US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rising bets for extra gains

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY looks to consolidates the breakout of the 91.00 yardstick.
  • Interim hurdle aligns at the 100-day SMA near 91.90.

DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.

A serious breakout of the 91.00 area could lend the dollar extra legs and extends the upside to, initially, the 100-day SMA in the vicinity of 91.90 in the near-term. The recent breakout of the 2020-2021 resistance line (around 90.80) has mitigated the downside pressure somewhat and reinforces the latter.

The ongoing rebound is seen as corrective only and in the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 93.94 the bearish stance is expected to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 91.12
Today Daily Change 38
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 91.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.3
Daily SMA50 90.54
Daily SMA100 91.91
Daily SMA200 94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 91.05
Previous Daily Low 90.5
Previous Weekly High 90.89
Previous Weekly Low 90.08
Previous Monthly High 90.95
Previous Monthly Low 89.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 90.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 91.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 91.41
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.77

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles to new 2021 low under 1.2050

EUR/USD tumbles to new 2021 low under 1.2050

EUR/USD has slipped below 1.2050, falling to the lowest levels since early December – a new 2021 trough. The common currency is struggling amid a slow vaccination drive in the old continent EZ GDP dropped by 0.7%. US stimulus developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

ETH primed for new all-time highs as resistance weakens

ETH primed for new all-time highs as resistance weakens

Ethereum price is ready for a significant upswing as the price nears the x-axis of an ascending triangle. A candlestick close above $1,450 would confirm a bullish breakout that may propel ETH towards $1,900, representing a 30% increase.

Read more

XAG/USD eyes deeper correction amid descending triangle breakdown

XAG/USD eyes deeper correction amid descending triangle breakdown

XAG/USD attempts a bounce but remains below the $28 mark. Silver bears look to extend control after the 4% drop so far. Descending triangle breakdown on the 1H chart points to more losses.

Read more

Nokia Oyj stands out with a rise while other WSB stocks suffer

Nokia Oyj stands out with a rise while other WSB stocks suffer

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has risen by 7.24% on Monday, beating the trend of other short-squeezed stocks highlighted on Reddit's WallStreetBets. Moreover, Tuesday's premarket trading, it is only a minor slide. Retail traders have "migrated" to silver.

Read more

US Dollar Index eases from tops beyond 91.00

US Dollar Index eases from tops beyond 91.00

The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), loses some upside momentum and retreats to the sub-91.00 area on turnaround Tuesday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures