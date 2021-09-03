US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Renews multi-day low, inches closer to 10-week-old support

- DXY drops to fresh low since August 05 during a four-day downtrend.
- Descending RSI line, 50-DMA direct sellers toward the key support line.
- Two-week-old resistance line adds to the upside filters.
US Dollar Index (DXY) drops for the fourth consecutive day to refresh one-month low around 92.16, down 0.06% intraday, during early Friday.
In doing so, the greenback gauge justifies the downside break of 50-DMA as well as descending RSI line, not oversold.
With this, the DXY declines towards an ascending support line from June 23, near the 92.00 threshold.
It should be noted, however, that 50% Fibonacci retracement of May-August upside and late June’s swing low, respectively around 91.62 and 91.50, will offer intermediate halts to the fall targeting the 200-DMA level of 91.33.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback needs to cross the 50-DMA level of 92.60 to recall the buyers.
Even so, a downward sloping trend line from August 20, near 92.70, adds to the upside filters before directing DXY bulls to a horizontal area comprising multiple tops marked since July 21, around 93.20.
DXY: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.17
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|92.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.89
|Daily SMA50
|92.6
|Daily SMA100
|91.63
|Daily SMA200
|91.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.54
|Previous Daily Low
|92.21
|Previous Weekly High
|93.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.63
|Previous Monthly High
|93.73
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
