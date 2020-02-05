US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Remains bid above the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY regains the 98.00 mark and above, printing fresh weekly highs.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges the 2020 peak near 98.20.

The index keeps the march north unabated so far on Wednesday, extending the rebound from recent lows and retaking the key barrier at 98.00 the figure.

Following the breakout of the 200-day SMA around 97.70, DXY is now navigating the 98.00 neighbourhood and has shifted the focus to 2020 highs near 98.20 (November 29th).

While above the 200-day SMA, the dollar’s outlook is seen as constructive.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.07
Today Daily Change 21
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 97.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.61
Daily SMA50 97.48
Daily SMA100 97.85
Daily SMA200 97.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.01
Previous Daily Low 97.79
Previous Weekly High 98.19
Previous Weekly Low 97.38
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.04
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.26

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

