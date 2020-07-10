US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Recovery stalled around 97.00 so far

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY’s corrective rebound faltered just below the 97.00 barrier.
  • The 200-day SMA near 98.30 continues to cap the upside.

DXY remains quite volatile at the end of the week, with daily gains limited around the 97.00 region, where converge the 200-hour SMA.

The resumption of the selling impetus should focus on the Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 drop) just above 96.00 the figure ahead of June’s low at 95.71.

The negative outlook on the dollar is expected to remain unaltered while below the 200-day SMA, today at 98.27.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.69
Today Daily Change 34
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 96.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.11
Daily SMA50 98.12
Daily SMA100 98.7
Daily SMA200 98.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.82
Previous Daily Low 96.23
Previous Weekly High 97.81
Previous Weekly Low 96.81
Previous Monthly High 98.24
Previous Monthly Low 95.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.41
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 95.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 96.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

