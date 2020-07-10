US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Recovery stalled around 97.00 so far

DXY’s corrective rebound faltered just below the 97.00 barrier.

The 200-day SMA near 98.30 continues to cap the upside.

DXY remains quite volatile at the end of the week, with daily gains limited around the 97.00 region, where converge the 200-hour SMA.

The resumption of the selling impetus should focus on the Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 drop) just above 96.00 the figure ahead of June’s low at 95.71.

The negative outlook on the dollar is expected to remain unaltered while below the 200-day SMA, today at 98.27.

DXY daily chart