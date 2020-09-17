US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Recovery seen struggling near 94.00

By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY moves higher although meets resistance in the 93.60 zone.
  • The 94.00 neighbourhood emerges as the next hurdle of relevance.

The index is extending the weekly rebound although bulls has so far failed to extend the move further north of multi-day highs around 93.60.

The continuation of the upside needs this area to be cleared on a convincing fashion to allow for a potential test of the 94.00 neighbourhood, or August’s tops. This area of resistance is also reinforced by the proximity of the 55-day SMA, today at 93.95.

The negative outlook in DXY is seen unchanged while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.21.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 93.22
Today Daily Change 45
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 93.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 92.95
Daily SMA50 93.74
Daily SMA100 95.95
Daily SMA200 97.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.28
Previous Daily Low 92.78
Previous Weekly High 93.66
Previous Weekly Low 92.7
Previous Monthly High 94
Previous Monthly Low 92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.97
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.56
Daily Pivot Point R3 93.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

