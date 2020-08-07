US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Recovery seen faltering near 94.00

  • DXY bounces off lows near 92.50 and moves above 93.00.
  • Further recovery is forecasted to meet resistance around 94.00.

Sellers remain well in control of the sentiment around the dollar despite the ongoing rebound, which is seen as corrective only amidst the current environment.

If the buying impetus does not subside, then the index could struggle to overcome recent weekly peaks in the 94.00. neighbourhood (August 3).

The negative outlook on DXY is expected to remain unaltered while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.91. Against this backdrop, a breakdown of 92.52 should open the door to a deeper pullback to the Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 91.92 ahead of the May 2018 low at 91.80.

DXY weekly chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 93.19
Today Daily Change 46
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 92.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 94.62
Daily SMA50 96.11
Daily SMA100 97.99
Daily SMA200 97.95
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.09
Previous Daily Low 92.5
Previous Weekly High 94.37
Previous Weekly Low 92.55
Previous Monthly High 97.64
Previous Monthly Low 92.55
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 92.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 91.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 93.69

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

