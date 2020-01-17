US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Recovery could test highs near 97.60

By Pablo Piovano
  • The index meets a formidable hurdle in the 97.60 region.
  • The 200-day SMA near 97.70 remains the key hurdle.

The index managed to regain buying pressure on the back of positive US results in the second half of the week, rebounding at the same time from the 97.00 area, or weekly lows.

DXY has now re-shifted its focus to the critical 200-day SMA in the 97.70 region.

Above this area the downside pressure in the buck should alleviate.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.4
Today Daily Change 15
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 97.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.19
Daily SMA50 97.57
Daily SMA100 97.95
Daily SMA200 97.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.36
Previous Daily Low 97.09
Previous Weekly High 97.58
Previous Weekly Low 96.54
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

