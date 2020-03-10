US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rebound now targets 96.36

DXY is coming back after dropping to the 94.60 region on Monday.

The next up barrier of relevance emerges at 96.36.

The sharp pullback in DXY at the beginning of the week met support in the 94.65/60 region for the time being.

Interim resistance emerges at the 96.00 neighbourhood, where is located a Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 descent) ahead of the December low at 96.36.

Further up comes the resistance line in the 96.60/65 band. Above this area, the selling pressure is expected to mitigate and allow for a move to the more relevant 200-day SMA in the 97.80 zone.

DXY daily chart