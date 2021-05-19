US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rebound is seen as short-lived

  • DXY meets decent initial contention in the 89.70 region.
  • Further south comes in the 2021 low at 89.20 (January 6).

The leg lower in DXY seems to have met quite decent support in the 89.70/68 for the time being, where also converges the February lows.

The dollar’s view remains negative for the time being and thus leaves a deeper retracement of the index well on the cards in the very near-term. Against this, the downtrend could extend to the YTD low at 89.20 (January 6).

In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 91.79, the outlook for the buck is forecast to remain negative.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 89.99
Today Daily Change 31
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 89.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.72
Daily SMA50 91.57
Daily SMA100 91.06
Daily SMA200 91.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.22
Previous Daily Low 89.69
Previous Weekly High 90.91
Previous Weekly Low 89.98
Previous Monthly High 93.33
Previous Monthly Low 90.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 89.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 89.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 90.63

 

 

