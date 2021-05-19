US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rebound is seen as short-lived

DXY meets decent initial contention in the 89.70 region.

Further south comes in the 2021 low at 89.20 (January 6).

The leg lower in DXY seems to have met quite decent support in the 89.70/68 for the time being, where also converges the February lows.

The dollar’s view remains negative for the time being and thus leaves a deeper retracement of the index well on the cards in the very near-term. Against this, the downtrend could extend to the YTD low at 89.20 (January 6).

In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 91.79, the outlook for the buck is forecast to remain negative.

DXY daily chart