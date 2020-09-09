US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rebound expected to falter near 94.00

DXY quickly leaves behind the initial hurdle near 93.50.

Extra gains are on the table and face relevant resistance near 94.00.

The dollar keeps the rally well and sound and pushes DXY past the key initial resistance area near 93.50 on Wednesday, recording at the same time. New multi-week highs.

That said, further gains remains on the table and target the key 94.00 neighbourhood, area last visited in early August.

The offered stance in the dollar is expected to remain unchanged while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.33. In case bears return to the markets on a convincing fashion, then the YTD low at 91.75 is expected to re-emerge on the investors’ radar.

DXY daily chart