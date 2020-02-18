US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rally looks overbought near 99.30

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The upside momentum in DXY seems unabated near 99.30.
  • The next target on the upside remains at 99.37 (September 3rd, 2019).

DXY keeps pushing higher in the first half of the week and is already trading at shouting distance from the next target at 99.37.

The current overbought levels in the dollar, however, could spark a corrective downside in the index to, initially, the Fibo retracement of the February rally at 98.82. This support zone is also reinforced by the proximity of the 10-day SMA at 98.86.

Looking at the broader picture, the constructive perspective on the dollar is seen unaltered as long as the 200-day SMA at 97.78 holds the downside.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.16
Today Daily Change 12
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 99.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.25
Daily SMA50 97.65
Daily SMA100 97.86
Daily SMA200 97.79
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.21
Previous Daily Low 99.04
Previous Weekly High 99.16
Previous Weekly Low 98.6
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.4

 

 

