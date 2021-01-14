US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Probable consolidation ahead of further losses

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY struggles to get further traction above 90.30.
  • A move higher and a test of 91.00 still remains on the cards.

After bottoming out in fresh lows near 89.20 earlier in the new year, the dollar managed to regain moderate buying attention and extended the move to the vicinity of 90.70 earlier in the week where it met a tough resistance so far.

Despite the ongoing rebound, the prospect for the greenback remains fragile. Indeed, after a potential brief consolidative period, the index is expected to challenge the 90.00 level and eventually re-test the 2021 lows near 89.20 (January 6th) ahead of the 89.00 yardstick and the March 2018 low at 88.94.

In the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 94.55, the negative view is forecast to prevail.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 90.34
Today Daily Change 25
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 90.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.04
Daily SMA50 91.09
Daily SMA100 92.23
Daily SMA200 94.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.46
Previous Daily Low 89.92
Previous Weekly High 90.25
Previous Weekly Low 89.21
Previous Monthly High 92.02
Previous Monthly Low 89.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits lowest in a month as Biden's stimulus package boosts US yields

EUR/USD hits lowest in a month as Biden's stimulus package boosts US yields

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.2125, the lowest since mid-December. Media reports suggested President-elect Biden's stimulus package will be around $2 trillion, more than expected. Ahead of his speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks. US jobless claims are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD heads back towards key $1828 support ahead of Powell

XAU/USD heads back towards key $1828 support ahead of Powell

Gold’s rebound loses steam below $1850, bears take over. Rising channel breakdown on 1H chart points to more losses. A breach of key $1828 support remains likely ahead of Powell.

Gold news

GBP/USD edges higher ahead of US data, Powell

GBP/USD edges higher ahead of US data, Powell

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3650, up on the day. Markets await a speech by Fed Chair Powell and US jobless claims. Optimism about the UK's vaccination pace is countering worrying coronavirus figures.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact

Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact

The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a recovery phase following Monday's downslide. The total market value has crossed the $1 trillion mark, again confirming the bulls' return.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Probable consolidation ahead of further losses

US Dollar Index: Probable consolidation ahead of further losses

After bottoming out in fresh lows near 89.20 earlier in the new year, the dollar managed to regain moderate buying attention and extended the move to the vicinity of 90.70 earlier in the week where it met a tough resistance so far.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures